TCL’s P and C-series TVs are noteworthy for offering Dolby Vision HDR for a fraction of the price of most competitors, and you can get last year’s 55" C-series set for $500 right now, or $100 less than usual. The 65" is also $100 off its previous low price at $800, but it looks like it will sell out soon.



These were technically TCL’s top of the line sets, but actually offered slightly worse contrast performance than the cheaper P-series, due to the lack of full-array direct backlighting. However, the trade-off is a slimmer, sleeker design, and you’ll still get a terrific picture and Dolby Vision.