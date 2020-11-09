Grab One of Fenty Beauty's Most Colorful Products for Just $6

Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick HOLIDAYFUN Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick | $6 | Sephora | Use Code HOLIDAYFUN



The Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipsticks from Fenty Beauty are one of the most pigmented and colorful items the company has and they are all gorgeous. These were a limited run but boy are they bold. The vibrant hues are for those who aim for a striking look and come in 7 shades. There are options in more traditional colors like pink and red if a strong classic vibe is your style. But there are also vivid tints like blues and purple (these ones are on sale for $13). The packaging even matches each shade, how clever. These smooth satin lipsticks will give you just the pop of color you were needing all day long.

Advertisement

If you are a Beauty Insider (VIB) or a Rogue member you will be able to take another 15%-20% off. If not you’ll still get the 10% off the sale price. Just use the code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout. Today is the last day that will work. These are normally $20 so this is quite a deal.

Free shipping for orders over $50 or if you’re a VIB you only need to spend $35.

