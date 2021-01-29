Grab One of Anastasia Beverly Hills Most Popular Palettes in This Gorgeous Set for Just $33

Anastasia Beverly Hills Palette Vault Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Anastasia Beverly Hills Palette Vault | $33 | Ulta



As someone who has used many Anastasia palettes, this is a beautiful and great deal. Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for quality and glamour. The Sultry palette is one of their best known and best selling. It’s got fourteen shades of metallics and mattes for subtle to vibrant looks in neutral hues. Each color is highly pigmented and wears really well through the day or night. To amplify that look add some true black liquid liner to go bold or demure with big cat eyes or small wings. Top that off with Lash Brag, Anastasia’s premium volumizing mascara for the fullest lashes. Just don’t forget to start the process with the eye primer to ensure the look you’re serving gets the longest shelf life. It’s all bundled in a gorgeous sparkly pink box for safekeeping.

