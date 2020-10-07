Grab One of Amazon's Best Selling Webcams for $34

Amcrest 1080p Webcam | $34 | Amazon | Use code LPP9CJX7
While you won’t often hear Amcrest’s name against industry stalwarts like Logitech and Microsoft, this brand of webcams has a longstanding history on Amazon of delivering solid picture quality and functionality at an approachable price. Its 1080p webcam is down to $34 with promo code LPP9CJX7. It has a built-in microphone with noise reduction technology, and there’s an integrated privacy guard to help your paranoia. You’ll also get the ultimate mounting flexibility with a monitor clamp that doubles as its own stand, as well as a 1/4th thread screw for attaching to tripods.