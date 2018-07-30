Seed to Harvest: The Complete Patternist Series | $4 | Amazon
Graphic: Erica Offutt

Add the complete The Patternist series to you Kindle for $4 today. If you’re unfamiliar, this series was written by one of science fiction’s greatest authors, Octavia E. Butler, who also wrote the soon-to-be Netflix show, Dawn, and the must-read Kindred.

In the late seventeenth century, two immortals meet in an African forest. Anyanwu is a healer, a three-hundred-year-old woman who uses her wisdom to help those around her. The other is Doro, a malevolent despot who has mastered the power of stealing the bodies of others when his wears out. Together they will change the world.

Over the next three centuries, Doro mounts a colossal selective breeding project, attempting to create a master race of telepaths. He succeeds beyond his wildest dreams, splitting the human race down the middle and establishing a new world order dominated by the most manipulative minds on Earth.

In these four novels, award-winning author Octavia E. Butler tells the classic story that began her legendary career: a mythic tale of the transformation of civilization.

This ebook features an illustrated biography of Octavia E. Butler including rare images from the author’s estate.

Best Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.   