Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Nintendo’s big Black Friday Switch discount isn’t tremendously exciting—you’re basically getting a download of Mario Kart 8 for free with the purchase of a console—but they didn’t run any Switch console deals at all last year, so count your blessings. Mario Kart 8 is a compulsory purchase for any Switch owner anyway, so we still wholeheartedly recommend you buy it.

You don’t need a Pro controller to enjoy the Switch, but you very well may want one, and it’s on sale as well.

Mario Kart 8 will take up a fair bit of space on the Switch’s internal memory, so you probably want to pick up a discounted microSD card as well.

While you’re at it, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes out in just a few short weeks, and Prime members can get a $10 Amazon credit by preordering. Just note that it won’t be added to your account for about a month.