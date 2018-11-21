Nintendo’s big Black Friday Switch discount isn’t tremendously exciting—you’re basically getting a download of Mario Kart 8 for free with the purchase of a console—but they didn’t run any Switch console deals at all last year, so count your blessings. Mario Kart 8 is a compulsory purchase for any Switch owner anyway, so we still wholeheartedly recommend you buy it.
You don’t need a Pro controller to enjoy the Switch, but you very well may want one, and it’s on sale as well.
Mario Kart 8 will take up a fair bit of space on the Switch’s internal memory, so you probably want to pick up a discounted microSD card as well.
While you’re at it, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes out in just a few short weeks, and Prime members can get a $10 Amazon credit by preordering. Just note that it won’t be added to your account for about a month.