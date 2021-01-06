Grab New ‘Buds on a Budget: Aukey True Wireless Earbuds Are Just $14

Aukey True Wireless Earbuds Image : Andrew Hayward

Aukey True Wireless Earbuds | $14 | Amazon | Clip coupon

We’ve come a long way from the days in which you had to spend $100+ for quality true wireless earbuds. While you still can spend that much, there are a lot of budget-friendly options these days that are well-reviewed by customers and praised for their value, and the prices just keep getting lower and lower.



Right now, you can snag a pair of Aukey True Wireless Earbuds for just over $14 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. For that shocking price, you’ll get Bluetooth 5.0 buds that provide up to five hours of listening per charge with another 20 hours of charge available within the included charging case. They’re IPX5 water resistant and offer touch controls, plus they come with three sets of silicone tips for comfort.

The 3.6-star rating average from 19,000+ reviews is a little lower than we usually see from budget earbuds, but there are plenty of glowing 5-star appraisals in the mix. Seems well worth a shot if you’re looking for wallet-friendly ‘buds right now.