It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Grab Miitopia for $42 and Populate an Entire RPG with Your Friends' Faces

Bring your literal friends into battle in this approachable RPG.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
Miitopia | $42 | Amazon
Miitopia | $42 | Amazon
Screenshot: Nintendo
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Miitopia | $42 | Amazon

Miitopia had originally released as a 3DS game and is one of the latest ports to make its way to the Nintendo Switch. This approachable RPG taps into your and your friends’ Mii catalog to create the faces of all characters you encounter and play as through the story. This means your mom could be a wizard friend helping you along the way or the big bad of the whole campaign might be Hank Hill. You can pick up a copy from Amazon for only $42.

Advertisement