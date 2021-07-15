Grab Miitopia for $42 and Populate an Entire RPG with Your Friends' Faces

Miitopia | $42 | Amazon

Miitopia had originally released as a 3DS game and is one of the latest ports to make its way to the Nintendo Switch. This approachable RPG taps into your and your friends’ Mii catalog to create the faces of all characters you encounter and play as through the story. This means your mom could be a wizard friend helping you along the way or the big bad of the whole campaign might be Hank Hill. You can pick up a copy from Amazon for only $42.