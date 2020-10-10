Grab Marvel's Avengers While it's $10 Off

Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation 4, Xbox One | $50 | Amazon
Image: Square Enix
If you’re looking for some more at-home entertainment this fall, you can snag Marvel’s Avengers for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One for $10 off right now. The stock on Xbox One copies is a little low as of publication, so grab it while you can!

Kotaku’s Mike Fahey says of the game in his review, “Avengers does a damn good job of bringing six wildly diverse superheroes to life, somehow making wielding the power of a literal god as satisfying as being a normal human shooting robots in the face with a pair of pistols.”

If that doesn’t sell you on giving Avengers a try, I don’t know what to tell you.

