Grab Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $50 and Be Ready For Your Next Game Night

Elizabeth Henges
Screenshot: Nintendo
Best Gaming Deals
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $50 | Amazon

Some Switch titles just don't go on sale very often, and one of those titles is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The Switch port of the Wii U racer is a popular multiplayer title, but even years after its re-release, you still need to pay the full $60 for it. Right now at Amazon, you can grab the title for $50. A discount is a discount!

Seriously, it's worth it too. With all sorts of tracks, characters, karts, and modes, there is endless fun in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for game nights. It's beginner friendly too, so most players won't get completely beat over and over like they might with other games. Fun for everyone!

Now if Switches would stay in stock for more than five minutes...

