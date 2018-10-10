Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to an all-time low $1000 today at Woot as a refurb, o $1800 for 65" (though we’ve seen refurbs from Walmart for $1,600, in that case).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.