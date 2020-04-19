It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab Last Generation's Fossil Smartwatches at a Deep Discount

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Even on sale, smartwatches can be really expensive. But, eventually smartwatch makers want to move stock, and that’s when you get some really deep discounts. Fossil is having a sale on their Gen 4 smartwatches, and now is a perfect time to strap up (your wrist).

The Gen 4 Fossil watches do all that you would expect from a smartwatch like giving you notifications and counting steps, as well as a heart rate monitor. Sure, it doesn’t have a million bells and whistles like Garmin and Fitbit watches have, but do you really need a watch to tell you how stressed you are? I’m well aware of my existential dread Garmin, thank you.

