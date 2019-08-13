Photo: Amazon

Kyoku 3.5" Paring Knife | $37 | Amazon | Promo code KYOKUY2S

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and incredibly beautiful to look at too. Today though, we’ve got a deal on the company’s 3.5" paring knife, for more delicate kitchen work.



Those steel ripples aren’t quite as dramatic on a small paring knife, but they still look great, and the steel is still sharp. A paring knife is one of the three knives you need to own (chef’s and bread being the others, naturally), and at only $37 with promo code KYOKUY2S, you can afford to treat yourself to a great one.