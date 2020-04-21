Grab Some Half-Off Jeans at Express and Complete Your Look

50% Off Men’s Jeans Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

50% Off Men’s Jeans | Express

Okay, so you have shirts. You have ties. You have pretty much everything you want for your wardrobe, right? Wrong! What about jeans?! You can go pantsless now, but you can’t go pantsless to the grocery store. So head on over to Express and pick up some jeans, at 50% off.

Advertisement

This sale includes styles like the Slim Straight Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans, which is a mouthful, but a short way to put it is “a nice pair of jeans”. If you’re jacked from the day and you don’t skip leg day, then the Athletic Tapered Slim Black Rinse Hyper Stretch Jeans, another mouthful of a jean name, will be more to your liking.

Whatever your jean poison, you’ll need to pick it and buy these jeans this week, before this sale ends!

Advertisement