Grab Four Voice-Controlled Smart RGB Light Bulbs for $28, Today Only

Today only at Amazon, save 20% on Sylvania light bulbs, including a four-pack of SMART+ LED bulbs with full RGB color for $28. For comparison’s sake, you’d pay upwards of $100 to $200 to get started with a similar Philips Hue set, with the added bonus of not needing a hub to get started. You’ll get Alexa and Google Assistant voice control within the smartphone app that manages it all.

If you just need to replace some blown lights around the house, you can ditch the smarts to pay $30 for a 16-pack of soft white 2700k LED bulbs, or go with a 5000k equivalent for $32. Amazon has more configurations on avail, but you’ll need to figure out your shopping cart fast as these deals will expire by day’s end.

