Grab Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Complete Edition for $35

Jump into the most active MMORPG in the world as of five days ago.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Complete Edition | $35 | Eneba | Use code: SBRINGERS 
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Complete Edition | $35 | Eneba |
Use code: SBRINGERS 
Screenshot: Square Enix
Final Fantasy XIV has ascended the ranks becoming the number 1 most popular MMORPG, finally outperforming the behemoth that is World of Warcraft. With 2.49 million active players, why haven’t you given it a shot yourself yet? Eneba is making it easy with a deal for Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Complete Edition for only $35. Save 25 bucks and hop into the full experience with the base game, the newest expansion, plus the two previous DLCs—Heavensword and Stormblood. You’ll also receive the Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn game. Simply use the code SBRINGERS at checkout.

