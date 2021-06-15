Grab Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Complete Edition for $35

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Complete Edition | $35 | Eneba |
Use code: SBRINGERS
Final Fantasy XIV has ascended the ranks becoming the number 1 most popular MMORPG, finally outperforming the behemoth that is World of Warcraft. With 2.49 million active players, why haven’t you given it a shot yourself yet? Eneba is making it easy with a deal for Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Complete Edition for only $35. Save 25 bucks and hop into the full experience with the base game, the newest expansion, plus the two previous DLCs—Heavensword and Stormblood. You’ll also receive the Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn game. Simply use the code SBRINGERS at checkout.