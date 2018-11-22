Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Need some extra storage for that new Switch/laptop/action cam/dash cam/tablet/phone/Xbox One/PS4 you just bought? It’s almost as if Amazon is good at predicting these things or something, as they’re running one of the biggest SanDisk sales we’ve ever seen today, featuring all-time low prices on microSD cards (200GB for $30 is a great sweet spot), flash drives (including USB-C models), hard drives of all sizes, SSDs (2TB for $256!), and even some portable SSDs.

Some standout deals are below, but you’ll want to head over to Amazon to see all of your options.