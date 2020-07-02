It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab Eight AAA Panasonic Eneloop Batteries for $14

Quentyn Kennemer
Panasonic Eneloop AAA (8-Pack) | $14 | Amazon
Panasonic Eneloop AAA (8-Pack) | $14 | Amazon
Panasonic Eneloop AAA (8-Pack) | $14 | Amazon

If you haven’t already jumped on the Eneloop train yet, what are you waiting for? These batteries come pre-charged with long-term retention, so you can charge them now and still hold a considerable amount of life (around 70% capacity) for up to ten years. They’ll last through over 2,000 charge cycles. Today at Amazon, you can snag an eight pack of AAA Panasonics for $14. These don’t come with a charger, but here’s a good one to match if you’re in need..

