Grab Eight AAA Panasonic Eneloop Batteries for $14

Panasonic Eneloop AAA (8-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Panasonic Eneloop AAA (8-Pack) | $14 | Amazon

If you haven’t already jumped on the Eneloop train yet, what are you waiting for? These batteries come pre-charged with long-term retention, so you can charge them now and still hold a considerable amount of life (around 70% capacity) for up to ten years. They’ll last through over 2,000 charge cycles. Today at Amazon, you can snag an eight pack of AAA Panasonics for $14. These don’t come with a charger, but h ere’s a good one to match if you’re in need . .

