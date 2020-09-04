ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Grab DJI's Osmo Action Camera for $122 off at Best Buy

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
DJI OSMO Action Camera | $248 | Amazon
Image: DJI
DJI OSMO Action Camera | $248 | Amazon

Maybe right now isn’t the best time to be heading out on Instagram-worthy adventures, but hopefully, we’ll be able to venture out a bit soon. Once we do, you’ll want to be ready to capture those outdoor moments. DJI’s Osmo Action Camera is down to $248 today, making it a tough-to-beat bargain for what’s known as a pretty great mobile camera.

You’ll be able to shoot plenty of 4K videos, too, since it comes with a 128 GB SD card, and its front display will make shooting selfies approximately a hundred times easier than without it.

This deal was originally published on 5/26/2020 and updated on 9/4/2020.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

