Grab DiRT Rally and DiRT 4 on Xbox for DiRT Cheap

DiRT Rally (Xbox One) | $3 | Eneba

DiRT 4 (Xbox One) | $3 | Eneba

These are a couple of solid racing games and you can get them for real cheap today. Dare I say... dirt cheap. You’re right. I shouldn’t say it. That’s a low hanging fruit and we’re better than that here at Kinja. So instead I will say get them for DiRT cheap. Ah, see? Now it’s stylized the same way as the title in case you didn’t get it the first time. And speaking of getting it, you can get digital codes for the Xbox One versions of both DiRT Rally and DiRT 4 for $3 each on Eneba. Redeem the code COLINISTHEGOAT at checkout.