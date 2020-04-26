It's all consuming.
Grab DeWALT's Comprehensive Socket Set for $150 and Get Started on Your Tool Collection

Elizabeth Henges
DeWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 204-Piece | $150 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Handyman or not, everyone needs to make sure they have a solid toolkit in their house. It wouldn’t do to have a major problem fixed with a simple wrench and not have one! DeWALT’s 204 piece set will give you all the sockets and wrenches you’ll need to to take care of most jobs around the house, and it can be yours for a low, low $150.

Of course, this isn’t the ONLY thing you need in your house to be ready for anything, but it’s a really good start.

