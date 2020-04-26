Grab DeWALT's Comprehensive Socket Set for $150 and Get Started on Your Tool Collection

DeWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 204-Piece Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

De WALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 204-Piece | $150 | Amazon

Handyman or not, everyone needs to make sure they have a solid toolkit in their house. It wouldn’t do to have a major problem fixed with a simple wrench and not have one! DeWALT’s 204 piece set will give you all the sockets and wrenches you’ll need to to take care of most jobs around the house, and it can be yours for a low, low $150.

Advertisement

Of course, this isn’t the ONLY thing you need in your house to be ready for anything, but it’s a really good start.