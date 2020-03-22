It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab Death Stranding, One of Last Year's Big Gaming Hits, for Just $30

Elizabeth Henges
Death Stranding | $30 | Amazon and Walmart
Death Stranding | $30 | Amazon and Walmart

One of the holiday’s biggest releases last year, Death Stranding, is half off at both Amazon and Walmart! If you didn’t want to pay full price for Hideo Kojima’s latest title, $30 is probably going to be one of the better prices we see for the PlayStation 4 game for a while. If your gaming backlog is running a little dry, why not treat yourself?

