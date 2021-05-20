Grab Days Gone on PC for $36 and Ride Around On Your Hog

Days Gone (PC Key) THELASTOFDAYS Screenshot : Sony

Days Gone (PC Key) | $36 | Eneba | Use code THELASTOFDAYS

Last month, the creative director of Days Gone, John Garvin, took some heat after an appearance on David Jaffe’s YouTube show. When asked about the game being free on PS Plus, Garvin now famously said, “ If you love a game, buy it at fucking full price. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen gamers say ‘yeah, I got that on sale, I got it through PS Plus, whatever’.” So anyways, you can now buy the PC version of the game for $36 at Eneba by using the code THELASTOFDAYS at checkout. That’s not full fucking price. In fact, it’s nearly half fucking price. If you want to check out a zombie action game that you’re not 100% sure you’ll like, that’s a great price to do so!