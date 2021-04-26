It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Grab Control: Ultimate Edition for $25 and Strap in for a Wild Ride

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Save
Alerts
Control: Ultimate Edition (XBO) | $37 | Amazon Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4) | $25 | Amazon
Control: Ultimate Edition (XBO) | $37 | Amazon
Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4) | $25 | Amazon
Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Control: Ultimate Edition (XBO) | $37 | Amazon
Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4) | $25 | Amazon

Advertisement

If you’ve yet to play Control, you’re in for a treat. The Ultimate Edition of the third-person action game is on sale today and it’s a good time to jump in. You can get the Xbox One version for $37 (it was $20 for a hot second), or the PS4 version for $25. Let me sell you on this game in one word: telekinesis. Oh hell yeah, you’ve got telekinesis alright. Grab anything and fling it at your enemies. Of course, there’s way more to it than that. It also has a deeply strange story that I’m not even sure I could explain to you in a short blurb. All you need to know is that it revolves around the Federal Bureau of Control, the Astral Plane, and a strange entity called The Hiss. The less you know going in, the better.