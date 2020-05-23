It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Grab ComiXology's Must Have Comics for $10 and Get Started on Three New Marvel Arcs

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
78
Save
Marvel Must Have Sale | ComiXology
Marvel Must Have Sale | ComiXology
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Marvel Must Have Sale | ComiXology

Sometimes ComiXology’s massive sales can be overwhelming, so let’s look at a smaller sale for a change! This weekend is the Marvel Must Have Sale, a collection of ten comics from recent Marvel arcs that are $1 a piece. You can grab everything in this sale for just $10!

Advertisement

The comics ComiXology thinks are must-haves come from three comic arcs:

  • Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes (1-3), part of the Gamerverse line... whatever that is
  • Star (1-3), who seems to be a foil for the extremely powerful Captain Marvel
  • Hawkeye: Freefall (1-4), which... I don’t know how this is different from a typical Hawkeye plot but it’s here
Advertisement

Of course, these aren’t the typical Marvel superheroes that tend to get a lot of focus... that’s why these are must-haves! Well, I guess everyone knows Spider-Man, but Black Cat isn’t really a common villain so it works out.

You have until Tuesday to take advantage of this sale. At $10 for the whole lot, why not?

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Take a Peek at a Pair of Ray Ban or Oakley Glasses for 20% off at GlassesUSA

Aukey's RGB Keyboard, Mouse, and Mousepad Are the Perfect Starter Kit for PC Gaming

Fill Up on Philips Shavers, Hue Lights, Toothbrushes, Air Fryers, and More—for Less

Rifle Paper Co. Is the Girliest Store I Have Ever Seen and yet It's so Pretty I Can't Look Away, Well Everything Is 30% off There