Grab Aukey's Portable Wireless Charger for Just $24 Today

Aukey 10,000mAh Portable Wireless Charger | $24 | Amazon | Use code UKPTPVBA
Graphic: Aukey
Aukey 10,000mAh Portable Wireless Charger | $24 | Amazon | Use code UKPTPVBA

If you need quick charging on the go, Aukey’s 10,000mAh wireless charger can do it wirelessly and over a USB line at up to 18W, and today, you can add one to your gadget bag for $24 with coupon code UKPTPVBA. Wireless charging speeds reach up to 10W for the growing list of devices that support, but, of course, other devices will be capped out at their max possible speeds, and the charger will figure out all the dirty details for you.

