Grab Aukey's Mechanical Keyboard for $40 and Enter the World of the Clack

Elizabeth Henges
AUKEY 104-Key Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $40 | Amazon | Use code KINJAG12
Photo: Aukey
You want a mechanical keyboard, but you really don’t want to pay a lot for one? Aukey’s mechanical keyboard is what you want to grab. I gave Aukey’s line of tech accessories a try, and I got to say, I found them all surprisingly solid. These items come at a low price, but the build quality overall feels great.

But now, you can get the mechanical keyboard for even cheaper. If you use code KINJAG12 at checkout, you’ll be able to grab this baby for just $40. That’s quite the steal! So, if you want to enter the world of mechanical keyboards, now is your chance.

