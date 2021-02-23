Grab Any of These Puzzles and Receive a Subscription to Calm for 1 Month

300-Piece Puzzle & 1 Month Free Subscription T o Calm | $9-$15 | Amazon



During quarantine, I saw many of my friends become mad puzzle people. It was a great way to pass the time but also a really tranquil and almost meditative act. It is a way to block out the world’s issues for a few hours and concentrate on a single task. The Calm is an app designed to do the same. It bolsters focus, hushes the mind, and improves sleep. Their next logical step was to do puzzles. Purchase any one of these 300-piece puzzles and get one month of the app for free.

These puzzles were specifically made to assist you in tuning down after a hectic day. The serene and beautiful landscapes aid in letting you drift away. They are durable Blue Board pieces that will look lovely in a frame if you’d like to preserve your work. Each will take between two and three hours, so even just thirty minutes of zone out time a day can help you unwind. When you get started, fire up the Calm app, and find a corresponding soundscape to accompany your soothing scene. It’s ok to be still anxious or stressed out with all that is going on maybe a little fun with a puzzle can help.

These will ship free for Prime members.