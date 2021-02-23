It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Grab Any of These Puzzles and Receive a Subscription to Calm for 1 Month

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
300-Piece Puzzle &amp; 1 Month Free Subscription To Calm | $9-$15 | Amazon
300-Piece Puzzle & 1 Month Free Subscription To Calm | $9-$15 | Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

300-Piece Puzzle & 1 Month Free Subscription To Calm | $9-$15 | Amazon

During quarantine, I saw many of my friends become mad puzzle people. It was a great way to pass the time but also a really tranquil and almost meditative act. It is a way to block out the world’s issues for a few hours and concentrate on a single task. The Calm is an app designed to do the same. It bolsters focus, hushes the mind, and improves sleep. Their next logical step was to do puzzles. Purchase any one of these 300-piece puzzles and get one month of the app for free.

These puzzles were specifically made to assist you in tuning down after a hectic day. The serene and beautiful landscapes aid in letting you drift away. They are durable Blue Board pieces that will look lovely in a frame if you’d like to preserve your work. Each will take between two and three hours, so even just thirty minutes of zone out time a day can help you unwind. When you get started, fire up the Calm app, and find a corresponding soundscape to accompany your soothing scene. It’s ok to be still anxious or stressed out with all that is going on maybe a little fun with a puzzle can help.

These will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter