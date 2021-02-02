It's all consuming.
Grab Another Plush From Disney for Just $5 in This BOGO Winter Sale

Sheilah Villari
The Disney Store is running another awesome sale on plushes. There are well over 20 to pick from covering Pixar, princesses, and animated characters, old and new. The price that is the highest will be the one you pay, and then the next plush you select will be $5. The discounts will come out in your cart once you start to check out.

I love the Rex Cuddleez, perfect for snuggling, so I have to recommend him. I wish this Valentine Forky were included in the sale. But he is apart of their VDay sale. Buy two or more and get 20% off select Valentine’s Day Gifts with the code LOVE.

But there are lots of adorable characters to choose from, so you’re sure to make the day of a Disney fan of any age.

Free shipping on orders over $75.

