Grab Another Plush From Disney for Just $5 in This BOGO Winter Sale

Buy One Plush Get One For $5 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Buy One Plush Get One For $5 | Disney Store



The Disney S tore is running another awesome sale on plushes. There are well over 20 to pick from covering Pixar, princesses, and animated characters, old and new. The price that is the highest will be the one you pay, and then the next plush you select will be $5. The discounts will come out in your cart once you start to check out.

I love the Rex Cuddleez, perfect for snuggling, s o I have to recommend him. I wish this Valentine Forky were included in the sale. But he is apart of their VDay sale. Buy two or m ore and g et 20% o ff select Valentine’s Day Gifts with the c ode LOVE.

But there are lots of adorable characters to choose from, so you’re sure to make the day of a Disney fan of any age .

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $75.

