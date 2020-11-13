It's all consuming.
Grab Another Plush From Disney for Just $1 in This BOGO Black Friday Sale

Sheilah Villard
From now until Monday grab two plushes from the Disney store in an almost two for one sale. There are well over 50 to pick from covering Pixar, princesses, and animated characters old and new. The price that is the highest will be the one you pay and then the next plush you select will just be $1. Use the code HUGS at checkout and see the savings in your cart.

I’m loving the design on WALL•E so I have to recommend him. I wish some of the Star Wars items were included in this sale but maybe when we get closer to the actual holiday Disney will have a good sale on those too. But there are lots of very cute characters to choose from so you’re sure to make a little one or a Disney fan of any age very happy.

Free shipping on orders over $75.

