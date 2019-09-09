Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker’s recently launched Soundcore Life Q20 headphones boast Hi-Res Audio certification, four noise cancelation microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent battery life. In our humble opinion, they’re the best headphones $60 will buy you, but for a limited time, you can get them even cheaper.



This week on Amazon, Q20s are marked down to $50, no promo code required. If you ever fly, take public transit, or just work in an office that’s a little too noisy, noise canceling headphones are a life changing purchase. These might not sound quite as good or block as much noise as $300 options from Sony or Bose, but they perform better than any other sub-$100 ANC headphones we’ve tried.