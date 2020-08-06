It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab Anker's 10W PowerWave Charging Pad for $11

Ignacia
Anker Powerwave Charging Pad | $11 | Amazon
Anker Powerwave Charging Pad | $11 | Amazon

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.

The Anker Powerwave Charging Pad has come through at a low price of $9, so you can charge iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/6/2020.

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

