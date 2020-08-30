ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Grab An Oversized Cold Pack For $9 And Be Ready When You Injure Yourself

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
329
Save
Aineeba Oversize Gel Cold Pack | $9 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code 4BZ8Z5MX
Aineeba Oversize Gel Cold Pack | $9 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code 4BZ8Z5MX
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

Aineeba Oversize Gel Cold Pack | $9 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code 4BZ8Z5MX

A few weeks ago, I pinched a nerve in my wrist and ended up pulling a muscle in my arm. The reason that happened is because I was running up against some deadlines, and I needed to do some serious gaming to get everything done. Yes, that’s right, I literally gamed too much and hurt myself. Such is the way of life. What was a shame, though is that I didn’t really have a decent cold pack in order to help my arm heal, and I was stuck with tiny lunch ice packs wrapped in a washcloth.

Advertisement

Don’t be like me. Before you get hurt in the first place, pick up Aineeba’s cold pack. It’s real big, which means you’ll be covered in most situations. If you pulled a back muscle or had surgery somewhere, the size will come in super handy. By using the code 4BZ8Z5MX and clipping the coupon, you can get one of these cold packs for just $9. So grab one or two and throw it in the freezer—who knows whenever you’ll need it.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Buying a New Console? You’ll Need the Right Accessories to Take Your Games to the Next Level

Home Theater Hoarders, Meet the HDMI Switcher

Catch up on 2020’s Most Overlooked Console Games Before the Holiday Onslaught Arrives

Wednesday's Best Deals: Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Nintendo Switch Digital Sale, N95 Masks, Pet DNA Test Kit, bObSweep Robot Vacuum, and More