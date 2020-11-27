It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Grab an Intel Core i9 Processor for $365 and Make Your PC Too Powerful

Image: Amazon
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
It’s a good day to be a PC techie. Black Friday tends to bring us discounts on lots of PC gear and this year is no exception, because Intel’s Core i9 processor is on sale for $365. The 10th gen chip is built for gamers and content creators with a lot of impressive features. It can hit up to 5.2 GHz max clock speeds and has 10 cores and 20 threads. In layman’s terms, it’s a beast that will make your computer too powerful for its own good. Note that Amazon won’t actually have it in stock until December, so you might not get it delivered until the end of the year. Walmart, on the other hand, says they’ll ship by December 4, so you might want to go that route if you want it in time for Cyberpunk 2077.

