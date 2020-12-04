It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Grab an Insignia Air Fryer for Just $50 From Best Buy

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja DealsBest BuyInsignia
168
Save
Insignia 10qt Digital Air Fryer | $50 | Best Buy
Insignia 10qt Digital Air Fryer | $50 | Best Buy
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Insignia 10qt Digital Air Fryer | $50 | Best Buy

Air fryers are the latest kitchen gadget sensation, as they’re able to crisp up food—including meats and veggies—in a healthier way than traditional frying. But if you’re not keen on splashing out a big chunk of cash on another cooking appliance that you may or may not use that often, here’s a great deal on one that won’t break the bank.

Advertisement

Right now, Best Buy is slashing $80 off the price of the Insignia 10-quart digital air fryer, making the price a mere $50. And unlike some air fryers, you get a clear window into the cook, letting you pull out your food at the exact right moment… or just marvel at the process.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer
Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
If It Ain't Broke, Don't Fix It. But if It Is, Pick up a Discounted Milwaukee Tool Bundle and Get To Work
The Best Holiday 2020 Auto and DIY Car Gifts To Park Under the Tree
This $350 HP Pavilion Desktop Won't Run Crysis, but It Will Get You Out of a Crisis When That Presentation Is Due
The Verdict Is In: These Are the Best Non-Stick Pans You Can Buy Online, According to the Experts