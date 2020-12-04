Grab an Insignia Air Fryer for Just $50 From Best Buy

Insignia 10qt Digital Air Fryer Image : Andrew Hayward

Insignia 10qt Digital Air Fryer | $50 | Best Buy



Air fryers are the latest kitchen gadget sensation, as they’re able to crisp up food—including meats and veggies—in a healthier way than traditional frying. But if you’re not keen on splashing out a big chunk of cash on another cooking appliance that you may or may not use that often, here’s a great deal on one that won’t break the bank.

Right now, Best Buy is slashing $80 off the price of the Insignia 10-quart digital air fryer, making the price a mere $50. And unlike some air fryers, you get a clear window into the cook, letting you pull out your food at the exact right moment… or just marvel at the process.