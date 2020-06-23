It's all consuming.
Grab an Extra 10% off the Amazing Satisfyer Line That's Already Marked Down [Exclusive]

If you’ve been on our site recently you know we are big fans of the Satisfyer Pro 2, our own Jolie Kerr had a pretty in-depth review. She really went above and beyond in double-clicking for hours of accurate testing. I can personally say this is the best vibrator I’ve ever had and you should probably grab this while it’s still in stock. That’s not to knock the other solo aviator products in the line, just the Pro 2 is far and away the best.

There are traditional rabbit vibes, g-spot stimulators, and truly magic wands included in this sale as well. It’s a buffet of pleasures and at these prices grab two or three. Just remember to use the code KJSTSY at check out.

Free shipping on all orders.

