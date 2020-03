Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Adapter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Adapter | $18 | Amazon



Apple loves to be ahead of the game, but sometimes being a frontrunner really messes with overall computer compatibility. With this $ 18 Anker USB-C adapter, you’ll be able to plug in HDMI cables, SD and micro SD cards, as well as traditional USB cords. So if you desperately need a way to plug in all your devices to your computer, jump on this deal before it’s gone!