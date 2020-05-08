Grab An Anker Powercore Portable Charger For $15

Anker Powercore 10000 Charger KINJA1263 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Anker Powercore 10000 Charger | $15 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA1263

If you’re in the market for a decent portable charger that’ll keep all your gadgets juiced up while you’re on the go, look no further than the Anker Powercore 10000. It’s only $15 with the promo code “KINJA1263. ” It’ll help you out if you’re on a hike, out for a long bike ride, or other activities where you find yourself lacking a proper outlet. I would grab this deal before it’s gone.

Advertisement