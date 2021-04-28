It's all consuming.
Grab an Akracing Gaming Chair for $300 and Sit Upon Your New Gamer Throne

Giovanni Colantonio
Akracing Core Series SX Gaming Chair Sale | Best Buy

Hello, gamers. It is time to sit upon your rightful throne. Today, Best Buy has Akracing’s Core Series SX gaming chair on sale in a variety of styles. You can grab one for $300, which is down from $430. Like most gamer chairs, these come with lumbar support and adjustable positioning. More importantly, it screams gamer. People will see this and think “damn that’s a gamer.” I’m in a gamer chair right now and I am actually perishing as I write this instead of game. The chair demands I game at all times. It scoffs at me when I work. I must game like Crank, lest I die. I am going to go game now.

