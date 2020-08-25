It's all consuming.
Grab an $18 Two-Pack of LED Bulbs Now and Save Yourself From Light-Induced Headaches Later

Elizabeth Henges
Kinja Deals
Avatar Controls RGBW Color Changing Lights | $18 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
You might wonder “why on earth would I need a light bulb that can change colors and dim”, and then comes the time you had a rough night’s sleep or woke up with a migraine and turned on the harsh overhead light and got SEARING PAIN IN YOUR EYEBALLS. So that’s why you want a 2-pack of Avatar’s LED lights for $18 on Amazon if you clip the coupon on the page. You can control the lights from your Google Home or Alexa, but if you don’t have a smart home set-up, you can just download an app to change the colors and brightness instead. Now, grab a pack and get some softer colored lights around your house, whenever you need it.

