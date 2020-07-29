It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Grab an 11-Piece Oven-Safe Cuisinart Set of Pots and Pans for $119

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCuisinartCuisinart Deals
1.6K
Save
Cuisinart 11-Piece Pro Series Stainless Steel Cookware | $119 | MorningSave
Cuisinart 11-Piece Pro Series Stainless Steel Cookware | $119 | MorningSave
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cuisinart 11-Piece Pro Series Stainless Steel Cookware | $119 | MorningSave

For $119, snap up 11 pieces of Cuisinart’s stainless steel cookware at MorningSave. Built for quick and even heating, these also hold up fine in the oven and freezer, so there’s no need for excessive dish-transferring if you’re trying to cut down on cleanup. Here’s everything you’ll find in the box:

  • 2 Qt. Saucepan with cover
  • 3 Qt. Pour Saucepan with straining cover
  • 3 Qt. Saute Pan with helper handle and cover
  • 8 Qt. Stockpot with cover
  • 8" Non-Stick Skillet
  • 10" Skillet
  • 18 cm Steamer Insert.

Grab yours at MorningSave before they sell out.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/13/2020 and updated with new information on 7/29/2020.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save $10 on a $100 Xbox Gift Card

Let's Get Loud With $72 off Sony's WH-XB900N Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Cheap Headphones, Chargers, and More: RAVPower and TaoTronics Deals You Can't Pass Up

Huckberry's Annual Summer Sale Highlights up to 40% off Adidas, Seavees, Flint and Tinder, and More