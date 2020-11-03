Grab a Whole Gallon of Frank's RedHot—One of Our Readers' Favorite Sauces—for Just $10

Frank’s RedHot Cayenne Pepper Sauce Graphic : Gabe Carey

Frank’s RedHot Cayenne Pepper Sauce | $10 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Looking to spice up your life ? Frank’s RedHot original cayenne pepper sauce might be exactly what you need. This five-ingredient blend may be simple, but it gets the job done right if you’re looking to add some flair to your food. As the self-proclaimed “secret ingredient” found in the first-ever Buffalo wings profile, you can sc ore a gallon at a 20% discount today by clipping the coupon on the Amazon page. Whether for yourself or your customers, this is a purchase no one will regret. Just ask our commenters, who rated Frank’s RedHot as one of the five best dipping sauces you could buy back when I first started working here back in February. And since, unlike new tech, sauces aren’t rendered obsolete , I can guarantee you that hasn’t changed—nor has the recipe.

Frank’s Hot Sauce. Great on its own with perfect heat/taste ratio, and mixing it about 2:1 with blue cheese dressing gives you a next level creamy/spicy dipping sauce. Plus, it’s cheap so you can put that sh*t on everything. - brnpttmn

Needs more heat, but easily remedied with adding red Tabasco. Goes great together. - inhuvelyn