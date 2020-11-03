Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Grab a Whole Gallon of Frank's RedHot—One of Our Readers' Favorite Sauces—for Just $10

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
271
Save
Frank’s RedHot Cayenne Pepper Sauce | $10 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Frank’s RedHot Cayenne Pepper Sauce | $10 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Frank’s RedHot Cayenne Pepper Sauce | $10 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Looking to spice up your life? Frank’s RedHot original cayenne pepper sauce might be exactly what you need. This five-ingredient blend may be simple, but it gets the job done right if you’re looking to add some flair to your food. As the self-proclaimed “secret ingredient” found in the first-ever Buffalo wings profile, you can score a gallon at a 20% discount today by clipping the coupon on the Amazon page. Whether for yourself or your customers, this is a purchase no one will regret. Just ask our commenters, who rated Frank’s RedHot as one of the five best dipping sauces you could buy back when I first started working here back in February. And since, unlike new tech, sauces aren’t rendered obsolete, I can guarantee you that hasn’t changed—nor has the recipe.

Frank’s Hot Sauce. Great on its own with perfect heat/taste ratio, and mixing it about 2:1 with blue cheese dressing gives you a next level creamy/spicy dipping sauce. Plus, it’s cheap so you can put that sh*t on everything. - brnpttmn

Needs more heat, but easily remedied with adding red Tabasco. Goes great together. - inhuvelyn

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Don’t Miss November 2020’s Biggest, Must-Play Games You Can Pre-Order Now

Take Stunning Photos of The Moments That Matter With a Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera, $300 Off

Secure Your Tools in This 3-Piece Milwaukee Packout System for $179—Over 50% off the List Price

Tuesday's Best Deals: Fujifilm X-T200 Camera, Ulta Caboodles Beauty Box, PlayStation Plus, Mr. Coffee Makers, Wayfair Throw Blanket Sale, and More