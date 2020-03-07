Grab a Whole Collection of Dinosaurs Messing Stuff Up for Cheap

Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection (Blu-Ray) Photo : Elizabeth Henges

Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection (Blu-Ray) | $25 | Amazon

Love dinosaurs? Love watching people revive dinosaurs and then get eaten by them? Then do we have the deal for you! The Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection is 55% off, so you can get the whole collection for just $25. If you’re looking to check out some dinosaurs in 4K for half off, though, you’re unfortunately out of luck, as the 5-Movie 4K collection is $63.

If you’re okay with Blu-Ray, then you get five movies to watch and wonder why humans keep reviving dangerous apex predators. It’ll be a fun night of watching humanity’s hubris for the whole family!