It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsTV & Movies

Grab a Whole Collection of Dinosaurs Messing Stuff Up for Cheap

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
6
Save
Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection (Blu-Ray) | $25 | Amazon
Photo: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection (Blu-Ray) | $25 | Amazon

Love dinosaurs? Love watching people revive dinosaurs and then get eaten by them? Then do we have the deal for you! The Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection is 55% off, so you can get the whole collection for just $25. If you’re looking to check out some dinosaurs in 4K for half off, though, you’re unfortunately out of luck, as the 5-Movie 4K collection is $63.

Advertisement

If you’re okay with Blu-Ray, then you get five movies to watch and wonder why humans keep reviving dangerous apex predators. It’ll be a fun night of watching humanity’s hubris for the whole family!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Having a Bunch of Extra Pillowcases Is Kinda Life-Changing

If You Bake, You Need This Escali Primo Kitchen Scale

Friday's Best Deals: JACHS Shirt Jackets, Pyrex Pie Plates, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon, and More

This $630 Alienware R8 Desktop Deal Is Otherworldly