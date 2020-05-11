Grab a Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet for Just $150 Today

Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet | $150 | B&H Photo

While they’re great for doing sketches on a computer, tablets have some other nifty features that many might find useful. For example, those with RSI issues might find that using a tablet in place of a mouse, while tricky at first, can relieve some hand cramping and make things a bit more manageable. In either case, Wacom’s tablets are some of the best you can get, and right now B&H Photo is selling the Intuos Pro Tablet for $120 off, bringing it down to just $150. For anyone looking to up their digital art game, or just bring their hands some relief in their new home office, this is a great tablet to get started.

