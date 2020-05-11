It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

Grab a Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet for Just $150 Today

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja Deals
1.6K
Save
Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet | $150 | B&amp;H Photo
Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet | $150 | B&H Photo
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet | $150 | B&H Photo

While they’re great for doing sketches on a computer, tablets have some other nifty features that many might find useful. For example, those with RSI issues might find that using a tablet in place of a mouse, while tricky at first, can relieve some hand cramping and make things a bit more manageable. In either case, Wacom’s tablets are some of the best you can get, and right now B&H Photo is selling the Intuos Pro Tablet for $120 off, bringing it down to just $150. For anyone looking to up their digital art game, or just bring their hands some relief in their new home office, this is a great tablet to get started.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

What the HELL? Doom Eternal Is $20 Off Right Now

Get a Hold of an Anker Vertical Ergonomic Mouse for $15

10 Products to Help You Chill TF Out Amid *Gestures to Everything*

Slice and Dice Like a Hot Knife Through Butter With KYOKU's 8" Daimyo Chef Knife, Now 21% Off