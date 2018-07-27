simplehuman is the company that makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, the only paper towel holders that don’t suck, next level shower caddies, and a bunch of other beautiful and functional pieces for your home. The caveat is that their products are normally pretty expensive and very rarely do they put anything on sale.

But, today they’re discounting this touch-free soap dispenser, which, among other special features, has a no-drip valve, so you don’t have to deal the gross crusty soap thats gets stuck to most other pumps. It normally sells for $40, but is just $32 today, which yes, is still maybe a little pricey for a soap dispenser, but it’s worth it if you’re in the market for an upgrade.



