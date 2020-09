Vava 7-in-1 USB-C Hub KJVA0909 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, checkout Vava’s 7 -in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $18 with our exclusive code “KJVA0909" and a clipped coupon on the page. It has an HDMI adapter, an ethernet port, three USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!