Grab a Sweet Moment Of Zen With 24K Gold Under-Eye Masks

24K Gold Eye Masks | $18 | Amazon
I’m all for self-love and pampering ourselves, especially during a pandemic where stress is...high. My personal favorite of self-care is my skincare routine, but specifically these $18 24K gold under-eye masks. They moisturize and treat the sensitive skin underneath your eyes with collagen and hyaluronic acid to make them nice and plump after you’re through. The pack comes with 16 pairs of masks so you can sit back with a glass of wine while finally getting a chance to just...chill.

