Grab a Super Versatile 10,500mAh mophie Power Bank for a Low $17

mophie 10,500mAh Encore Plus 10K Portable Power Bank | $17 | B&H Photo

Save big on this versatile mophie 10,500mAh Encore Plus power bank. This particular battery can charge up two devices via its built-in microUSB and USB-C cables.

Advertisement

Its 10,500mAh can charge your smartphone multiple times over and it’s f ast-c harge c ompatible. This particular battery typically sells for around $30, but today only, you can grab it from B&H for a low $17. And just remember, this is a deal zone promotion, which means the discount will only stick around until the end of the day, or until sold out.