It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

Grab a Stereo Gaming Headset For Only $17, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDEalsGaming Deals
186
Save
Nubwo Stereo Gaming Headset | $17 | Amazon
Nubwo Stereo Gaming Headset | $17 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Nubwo Stereo Gaming Headset | $17 | Amazon

Whether you need to keep it down at night or you’re training your ear for the pitter patter of your enemies, a gaming headset is ideal to keep around. This Nubwo N7 stereo headset is only $17, making it perfect for first time buyers or as backup for your daily drivers. It features an adjustable noise cancelling microphone and soft foam cups on the ears to give it staying power on your head. This 3.5mm headset works with anything that has a headphone jack, so whether you’re Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, or mobile, you’re good to go.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Don’t Miss October 2020’s Biggest, Must-Play Games You Can Pre-Order Now

Get an Instant TV Audio Upgrade With a $55 TaoTronics Soundbar

Add All the Ports to Your Laptop with $30 off Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station

This Animal Crossing Stainless Steel Water Bottle Is the Perfect Way to Take Your Turnip Juice Wherever You Go