We occasionally see deals on the standard grey and red/blue Joy-Con sets, but a pair of red controllers make for a handsome looking Switch console, and you can get the set for an all-time low $65 right now, down from the usual $74. That’s still a lot for a game controller, but the nice thing about Joy-Con is that for certain games, each one can work independently, meaning you can have a four person Mario Kart battle with just two sets of Joy-Con.

